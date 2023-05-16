Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $311.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.38.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

