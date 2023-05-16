Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $321,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

