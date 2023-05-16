Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 77,579 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $95,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

