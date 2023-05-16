Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 97,941 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $96,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

