Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $84,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Stock Up 2.2 %

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.