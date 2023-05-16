Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $77.73 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Hershey worth $77,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hershey by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.73.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,015 shares of company stock worth $9,954,591. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

