Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $87.11 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Salesforce worth $87,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,426. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.76.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

