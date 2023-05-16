Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Fidelity National Financial worth $79,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

