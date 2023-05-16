Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 259,899 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $87,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

