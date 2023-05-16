Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,294 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $95,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

