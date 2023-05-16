Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of FMC worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

