Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.79). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.33. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

