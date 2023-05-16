Virios Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

