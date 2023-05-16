Virios Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.