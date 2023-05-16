Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $149.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

WKCMF stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.