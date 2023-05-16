Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million.

SciPlay Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

SCPL opened at $16.35 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SciPlay

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.