Wedbush Weighs in on Astria Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

