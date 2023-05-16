William Blair Comments on Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 44.63%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLBT. TheStreet cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.51 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

