Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 378.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 231.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.