Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.50.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 378.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 231.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.