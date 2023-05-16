WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 760 ($9.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

WPP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of WPP

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in WPP by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WPP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

