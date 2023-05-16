XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in XPO were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

