Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.70. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

GILD stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

