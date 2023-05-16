Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $19.82 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,681,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,694,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

