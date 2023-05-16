Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for California Water Service Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of CWT opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

