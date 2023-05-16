Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE CRS opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.29 and a beta of 1.76. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

