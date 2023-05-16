Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$77.25 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$82.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$73.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

