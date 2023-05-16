Zacks Research Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $94.22 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after buying an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,544,000 after buying an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.