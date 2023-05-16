Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Financial Review

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $169.25 million 2.08 $17.05 million $0.45 21.36 Hyperfine $6.81 million 14.60 -$73.16 million ($1.05) -1.33

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Zynex has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zynex and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zynex presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 104.21%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Zynex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 10.19% 26.02% 14.91% Hyperfine -1,073.73% -50.83% -46.98%

Summary

Zynex beats Hyperfine on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

