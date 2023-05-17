10,223 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of BN opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

