1,312 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.