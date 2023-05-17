1,324 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

