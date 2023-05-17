1,748 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in IQVIA by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

