19,995 Shares in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.80% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 675,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.