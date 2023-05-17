20,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 20.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 211,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.9% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $594,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

