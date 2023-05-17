25,542 Shares in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

