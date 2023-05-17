2,567 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE HUN opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

