309 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.