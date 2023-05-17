40,086 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MannKind by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 276,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 674,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 590,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,428.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $134,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.