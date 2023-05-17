6,178 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.