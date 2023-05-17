6,427 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.