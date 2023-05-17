668 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $386.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.27 and a 200-day moving average of $334.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

