7,717 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $60.72.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

