9,433 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $32,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 398,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 938.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

