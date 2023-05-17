A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $21,248,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

