AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.90). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2,696.50% and a negative return on equity of 286.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.75 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

