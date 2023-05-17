Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Grab were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grab by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 748,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 316,022 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Grab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Grab by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

