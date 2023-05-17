Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $52,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 368 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 545.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.