Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

