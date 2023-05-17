Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 353,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

WOLF opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.