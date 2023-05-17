Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 583.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

