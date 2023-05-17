Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 392 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in APA were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About APA



APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

